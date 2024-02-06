Netherlands accuses China of cyber-espionage - interference with military network detected

In 2023, state-backed Chinese cyber spies gained access to the Dutch military network, Dutch intelligence services said.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda with reference to Reuters

This is the first time that the Netherlands has publicly accused China of cyber espionage amid rising national security tensions between the two countries.

The agencies, known by the acronyms MIVD and AIVD, said the hackers had placed malware that concealed their activities on a network of the armed forces used by 50 people to conduct unclassified research.

The MIVD and AIVD emphasise that this incident is not an isolated incident, but "part of a broader trend of Chinese political espionage against the Netherlands and its allies".

Dutch Defence Minister Keesa Ollongren said: "It is important to ensure that espionage activities of this kind committed by China are made public, as this will help to increase international resilience to this type of cyber espionage."

Beijing generally denies allegations of cyber espionage and says it opposes all forms of cyberattacks.