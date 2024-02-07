39 units of military equipment were destroyed in Tavria direction, 159 UAVs of various types were neutralized, enemy’s losses amounted to 370 people - Tarnavskyi

Over the past day, the Russian aggressor carried out 11 airstrikes, carried out 54 combat engagements, and fired 878 artillery shells in the operational zone of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria".

As Censor.NET informs, the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel.

"The total losses of the Russians over the past day amount to 370 people and 39 units of military equipment (not including UAVs) - this includes, in particular, 4 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 5 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 17 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment," the message reads. .

In particular, our defenders damaged and destroyed BM-21 "Grad", howitzer "Msta-B", 120-mm mortars, ACV "Tigr", as well as 2 warehouses of Russian ammunition.

159 UAVs of various types were neutralized (planted) using electronic warfare in a day.

