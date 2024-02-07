Zelenskyy signs law to simplify procedure for military property disposal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law passed in October last year to simplify the procedure for military property disposal.

The law provides for the specifics of military property disposal during martial law.

In particular, it provides for the right of the commander of a military unit to dispose of military property assigned to the military unit, regardless of the nomenclature of support services (except weapons), at a cost per unit of military property or under one act of up to 100,000 tax-free minimum incomes.

Disposal is possible without approval and coordination with higher-level officials, law enforcement agencies or special law enforcement units within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The commander may also decide on the need to investigate the causes and circumstances of loss or destruction, premature wear and tear, or overspending of military property (except weapons) worth up to the specified amount per unit or per act.

The document also proposes the introduction of a simplified procedure for drawing up a single act on the disposal of military property in case of loss (destruction, damage) as a result of military (combat) operations.