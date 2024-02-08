Beating of woman in Kosmach: police open proceedings on group hooliganism

On the fact of being beaten by a crowd in Kosmach in Ivano-Frankivsk region, a woman who was considered a "informer of the military commissar" initiated criminal proceedings.

This was reported by the police of Ivano-Frankivsk region, Censor.NET informs.

"The police interviewed the victims. Investigators have opened a criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement said.

The punishment under this article is restriction of liberty for up to 5 years or imprisonment for up to 4 years.

Read more: Residents of Ivano-Frankivsk region are offered deferment from mobilization for participating in construction of fortifications in Donetsk Region

Beating in Kosmach

On February 6, a crowd of people blocked the road in Kosmach, setting up an illegal "checkpoint" on it. The villagers attacked a woman and her child because they were convinced that the woman was a "informer for the military commissar" and was "betraying their husbands."

Two women and a child sought medical help.