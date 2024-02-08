"Positive dynamics of indicators" in mobilization in Kharkiv region - Syniehubov

The heads of the TRCs (Territorial Recruitment Centers) of the Kharkiv region reported on the positive dynamics of the performance indicators of the alert groups.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

This issue was discussed at a meeting of the Kharkiv Regional Defense Council.

"The first issue is mobilization processes. The heads of the TRC reported on the situation and the work of the alert groups. We are observing positive dynamics of indicators," Syniehubov wrote in a telegram.

According to him, they also discussed the life support of people in the border areas and the evacuation of civilians.

Syniehubov added that at the next meeting he will hear reports from all heads of local military administrations on the work done and the need to strengthen measures.