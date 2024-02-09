Lithuania hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

On Friday, February 9, Ukraine received another package of military aid from Lithuania, which included equipment necessary for the winter season and tens of thousands of warm clothing sets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET with the reference to the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

"Lithuania continues to make efforts to facilitate Ukraine's difficult struggle against the brutal aggressor. On February 9, another package of military assistance from the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania arrived in Ukraine," the statement said.

This time, the Lithuanian Armed Forces brought and handed over to Ukrainian defenders the equipment necessary for the winter season and tens of thousands of sets of warm clothing.

"We are providing tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers with equipment and clothing necessary for the cold season in outdoor conditions. Each of our support packages is an additional step towards victory," emphasized Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.

