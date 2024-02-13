Poland’s Defence Ministry to increase army strength by end of 2024

Poland’s Ministry of Defence has decided to increase the size of the army by the end of 2024.

This was stated by Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosyniak-Kamysz, Censor.NET reports citing TVP.

He noted that the Polish army will gradually increase.

"At the end of this year, our army will number about 220,000 soldiers. This number will increase every year," - assured the Polish defence minister.

Kosyniak-Kamysh also said that the size of the army is very important, but not more important than the operational capabilities and potential of civil defence.

"This is what we will be focusing on," he added.