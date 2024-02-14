Syrskyi visited Avdiivka and Kupyansk directions: he took operational decisions to deploy reserves

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umierov visited the combat areas in the Avdiivka and Kupyansk sectors. They got acquainted with the operational and tactical situation on the spot.

Syrskyi posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russian occupiers in these areas are stepping up their efforts, sending dozens and hundreds of their soldiers to "meat assaults", conducting air and artillery strikes on frontline settlements and civilian objects, brazenly and cynically disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law.

"At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces inflict significant losses on the invaders. In the Avdiivka sector alone, Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 attacks by Russian occupants yesterday.

Yesterday, our soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and 2 more attacks near Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops. In this area, the occupants are actively using mortars and artillery to shell peaceful Ukrainian cities. Over the course of the day, 20 localities suffered from shelling," noted Syrskyi.

Based on the results of his work, he made operational decisions to engage reserves, combat systems, fire support and regroup troops and forces in these areas, as well as to localise enemy forces to reduce its offensive potential.

"We discussed the issue of combat support for our units with the commanders. Given the rapid change in the situation on the battlefield, I delegated to the commanders the authority to make appropriate urgent decisions to save the lives of the personnel. I am grateful to our soldiers for their courage and resilience!" adds Syrskyi.