Enemy’s "Caesar Kunikov" attacked in Black Sea, sank - media

On the morning of February 14, the Russian large assault ship "Caesar Kunikov" was attacked in the Black Sea.

This was reported by a number of media outlets, citing sources in the DIU, Censor.NET. reports.

According to the sources, the ship was sunk with the help of marine drones.

The sources of the publication claim that it was a DIU's operation, and that the attack resulted in the sinking of the "Caesar Kunikov".

The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the incident.

In its turn, the telegram channel "Emergency Sevastopol" publishes footage showing a ship smoking in the sea.

The "Krymskiy Veter" telegram channel also publishes footage of the hit ship.







