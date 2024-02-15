Enemy attacked Kyiv from different directions, all enemy missiles were destroyed

Air raid alert in the capital lasted over 2 hours, with no casualties or damage

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KIAA Serhiy Popko.

"Another missile attack on Ukraine. The strike was a combined one. In particular, the enemy sent missiles of various types to Kyiv. They came at the city from different directions," the statement said.

It is noted that all enemy missiles flying towards Kyiv were destroyed by air defence forces and means.

"According to the latest information, there are no casualties or damage in the capital. The city's life support system is operating normally," Popko added.

Read more: Air defense forces destroyed 44 air targets: 29 enemy missiles and 15 attack UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS