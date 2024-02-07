Air defense forces destroyed 44 air targets: 29 enemy missiles and 15 attack UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS
At the beginning of the day on February 7, 2024, the enemy carried out several strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using various means of air attack - strike UAVs, cruise, ballistic, and anti-aircraft guided missiles.
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Censor.NET informs.
A total of 64 means of air attack were used:
- 20 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type (Chauda - Crimea);
- 29 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from 10 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (launches – Engels, Caspian Sea);
- 4 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers (Sevastopol, Kursk launch area);
- 3 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles from carriers in the Black Sea (launch area – Novorossiysk);
- 3 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (launched from Cape Tarkhankut - Crimea, Voronezh region - Russian Federation);
- 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launch area – Belgorod Region – RF.).
As a result of combat work, 44 air targets were destroyed by fire means of the Air Force and the Defense Forces:
- 26 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles;
- 3 Kalibr cruise missiles;
- 15 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type.
"In repelling the air attack, anti-aircraft missile forces and fighter aircraft of the Air Force, units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and means of radio-electronic warfare were used," added Zaluzhnyi.
