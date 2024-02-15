Spain to give Ukraine armored vehicles M113 and other equipment

The Spanish Ministry of Defense announced the imminent transfer of a batch of armored tracked vehicles M113 and other equipment to Ukraine.

This was stated by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The minister announced the imminent departure of a new batch of armored tracked vehicles M113, two of which were converted into ambulances. After that, several firefighters, snowplows and vehicles for the transportation of personnel, as well as other equipment will be sent, including two light vessels, an electric generator and a water treatment plant.

Robles also reported on the supply of various types of weapons for air defense, air-to-air operations and naval operations.

She also stressed that the training of Ukrainian troops in Spain continues at a very good pace, assessing the quality of training, which includes the use of Patriot, NASAMS and Hawk systems, as well as planning and conducting underwater demining.

