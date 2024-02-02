ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14514 visitors online
News World
1 377 13
Spain (96) Anti-aircraft warfare (739) Patriot (60)

Spain trains Ukrainian military in maintenance of Patriot systems - media

News Censor.NET World

patriot

Spain trains Ukrainian military personnel in the maintenance of Patriot air defence missile systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to El Mundo.

According to the publication, citing the country's Defence General Staff, Spain is training the Ukrainian military to maintain the "ultra-complex" Patriot missile system platform.

"The training is being conducted by servicemen from the anti-aircraft artillery command units (RAAA - ed.) from the Marine Corps headquarters, the reference unit for this type of weapon," the statement said.

Read more: Strategy of returning Ukrainian refugees home is not discussed in EU – Spanish Foreign Minister Albares Bueno

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 