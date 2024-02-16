ENG
Polish farmers start blockade of sixth checkpoint "Korchova-Krakovets"

Preliminary, Polish farmers plan to block the "Korchova-Krakovets" checkpoint until March 8, 2024.

This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Lviv Border Guard Detachment, Kuchkovska, to Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

As of today, all checkpoints where large trucks with goods can pass are blocked. The protesters promise to block Korchova until March 8.

Currently, the longest queue of trucks at the Korchova-Krakovets checkpoint is 1,730 vehicles. Drivers bypassed the previously blocked crossings and headed here, a Radio Liberty correspondent reports.

