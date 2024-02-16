ENG
Navalny, Putin’s main opponent in Russia, died in Russian colony

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in prison.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda outlet TASS.

The information was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

"Navalny was given all the necessary resuscitation measures, but they did not yield positive results," they said.

It is noted that after the walk, Navalny felt sick. He lost consciousness. The cause of death is currently being established.

Read more: Navalny claims Putin personally involved in his poisoning

