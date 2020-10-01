Navalny claims Putin personally involved in his poisoning

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny claims that the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin is personally involved in his recent poisoning.

Censor.NET reports citing Der Spiegel.

"I claim that Putin was behind this crime, and I have no other version of events," Navalny said.

The politician also announced that he intends to return to Russia.

"My main task is to be a guy who is not afraid. And I am not afraid," he added.

Read more: Germany says Russia’s Navalny poisoned with nerve agent

As we reported earlier, on August 20, Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was urgently hospitalized during his return to Moscow from Tomsk. He felt bad during the flight and the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. Alexei Navalny was put on a ventilator. Later, the doctors reported that Navalny was not poisoned. The head physician claimed that his metabolism has been impaired.