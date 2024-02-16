Zelenskyy on situation in Avdiivka: Most important thing is to protect our military

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he understands in detail what is happening in Avdiivka and is in contact with the military leadership.

The head of state said this during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET reports.

"As for Avdiivka, the situation is not the first day. We remember what Russia is doing to our towns and villages, they will not rest until they have completely destroyed all life there. Our military is heroically defending strategic things, logistics routes that can lead the enemy to advance," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, he "understand in detail what is happening" and is in contact with the military leadership.

"I'm not going to say what new approaches they are using. Our task is to do everything to protect our people first and foremost. And this is the main signal from me. Our military is the most important thing we have. This is our most important weapon. Anyone can say that war means losses. It is not. First of all, we need to make sure that we get by with fewer losses. This is the signal the leadership receives from me. There are professional people on the battlefield, they know what to do," the President summarized.

