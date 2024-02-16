It is critically important to start process of Ukraine’s accession to NATO - Klytschko at Munich Security Conference

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko will emphasize the critical importance of starting the process of Ukraine’s accession to NATO at all meetings and events since the Munich Security Conference.

Klytschko said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The key is that a new European security architecture is impossible today without Ukraine. And our partners understand this. But I am convinced that they must act more decisively and actively in this situation. And I will emphasize at all meetings in Munich that it is critically important to start the process of Ukraine's accession to NATO. To put it on a stable track. This will be a powerful signal to Ukrainian society and a warning to Putin," Klitschko said.

He also noted that the CSU Transatlantic Forum, which is taking place on the first day of the conference, is discussing further assistance to Ukraine.

"I am participating in the CSU Transatlantic Forum that is taking place now. We are discussing further assistance to Ukraine and the necessary efforts of the EU and the US with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder, and International Republican Institute (IRI) President Dan Sullivan," Klytschko emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that Kyiv Mayor and Chairman of the Association of Ukrainian Cities Vitalii Klytschko will take part in the 60th anniversary Munich Security Conference, which will be held from February 16 to 18. Klitschko is scheduled to meet with a delegation of US senators, CDU leader Alexander Dobrindt, European Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn, and other politicians who support Ukraine and have influence on expanding military and economic aid. Klitschko will also speak at a panel organized by the McCain Institute and dedicated to Ukraine.