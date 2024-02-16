Biden on Navalny: Putin is responsible for his death

Joe Biden said Putin was responsible for the death of Russian politician Alexei Navalny. According to the US president, he was furious to learn of the death of the opposition leader who had fought so bravely against corruption and other evils in Russia.

"Even in prison, he was a voice of truth. It's incredible! He could have lived safely in exile after the assassination attempt in 2020, but he returned to Russia! He returned to Russia, realizing that he would be arrested, that he might even be killed! He continued his work..." Joe Biden said, Censor.NET reports with reference to Insider.

There is no reason not to trust the information about Navalny's death, Biden said. "We don't know all the details yet, but his death is undoubtedly a consequence of what Putin and his thugs did," he emphasized.

"Make no mistake - Putin is responsible for his death. It is Putin. This is another proof of Putin's cruelty. Putin is not only trying to kill citizens of other countries, as we see in Ukraine, he is also committing heinous crimes against his own people," the American president said.

Biden characterized Navalny as a brave, principled, and determined politician who wanted to build Russia as a state of law, where everyone would be equal before the law.

"He believed in this Russia. He understood that his idea was worth fighting for, worth dying for," Biden said. - "Navalny believed in freedom, in the rule of law, in Russia. He was protesting Putin's war crimes, his terrible war. History is watching us, the House of Representatives: if we do not support Ukraine, history will condemn us. We must not repeat the previous president and allow Russia to do whatever it wants."

In response to the question of whether sanctions against Russia would be expanded, Biden said that his administration was considering possible measures.

