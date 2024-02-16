ENG
Zelenskyy: Navalny was killed by Putin. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The head of state said this during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET reports.

"It has just become known that Alexei Navalny has died in a Russian prison. Obviously, he was killed by Putin, like thousands of others tortured, tortured because of this one creature. Putin doesn't care who dies, the only thing that matters is to retain his position. That is why he should not save anything. Putin must lose everything, he must lose everything and be held accountable for what he has done," he said.

As a reminder, on 16 February 2024, Russia announced the death of Putin's main opponent Alexei Navalny.

