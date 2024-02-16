On February 16, soldiers of 63rd Mechanized Brigade destroyed seven Russian tanks, including two T-90s, flamethrower system "Sontsepok" and two infantry fighting vehicles. VIDEO
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in an official telegram of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade.
The message states: "According to Soviet traditions, fish was served in the canteens on Thursday. The 63rd Brigade arranged a "fish day" for the soviet f*ckers by bathing their modern tanks in the swamps.
During the day, our fighters destroyed and damaged up to 7 tanks, including 2 T-90 "Vladimir", 2 IFVs and 1 heavy flamethrower system " Sontsepok".
The enemy suffered huge losses, and the assault failed before it began.
WARNING. A lot of great and powerful profanity from the maddened Russians - representatives of the nation of literature, ballet, bast shoes and shchi (Russian vegetable soup - ed.note)."
