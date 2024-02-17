ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10382 visitors online
News
1 525 29
safety and security (204) Zelenskyi (5469) USA (4485) guarantee (76)

Ukraine, US hold two rounds of talks on security guarantees, - Zelenskyy

зеленський

The Ukrainian and US teams are working on a document on security guarantees, and two rounds of negotiations have already been held.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with US Vice President Camille Harris in Munich.

"As for security guarantees, yes, our teams are working, we have held two rounds of negotiations. I am confident that we will have a very powerful document with our partners. But we agreed that we should all focus on what is needed right now. That is why we are focusing on working with the US Congress, and then we will move on to security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Norway may conclude security agreement with Ukraine in few weeks - Prime Minister Støre

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 