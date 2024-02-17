Ukraine, US hold two rounds of talks on security guarantees, - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian and US teams are working on a document on security guarantees, and two rounds of negotiations have already been held.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with US Vice President Camille Harris in Munich.

"As for security guarantees, yes, our teams are working, we have held two rounds of negotiations. I am confident that we will have a very powerful document with our partners. But we agreed that we should all focus on what is needed right now. That is why we are focusing on working with the US Congress, and then we will move on to security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

