Operators of "Army of Drones" destroyed 168 occupiers and damaged more than 350 units of Russian equipment during week, - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

Between 13 and 19 February 2024, the Army of Drones’ drones eliminated 168 occupiers and destroyed more than 350 pieces of Russian equipment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"The drone army's drones have hit more than 350 pieces of Russian equipment.

Over the past week, drone strike units have hit 46 Russian tanks, 121 armoured combat vehicles, 89 trucks, and 63 guns," the statement said.

As can be seen from the infographic, 12 self-propelled artillery systems, 10 fuel depots and 3 MLRS were destroyed.

It is noted that the report includes data from a company of the National Guard of Ukraine, a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service and 15 companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fedorov noted that the units provided video evidence of each hit.