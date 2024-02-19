Ruscists shell village in Zaporizhzhia with Grad, man is killed

Today, on February 19, enemy troops shelled the territory of Zaporizhzhia region, the village of Prymorske of Vasylivka district came under Grad fire.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The evil state continues to fight the civilian population. Today, the ruscist inhumans took another innocent life on the land of Zaporizhzhia. Around 12:00, the occupants shelled the village of Prymorske of Vasylivka district, with Grads. A 57-year-old local resident was killed. Someone's son, husband, father," the statement said.

