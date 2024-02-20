Hetmantsev explains why he cannot name those responsible for ineffective fight against illegal tobacco market

Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, said that the problem of the illegal tobacco market in Ukraine can only be solved by bringing to personal responsibility law enforcement officers who do not take the necessary measures to overcome this issue.

Hetmantsev said this during a press conference on the de-shadowing of the tobacco market in response to a question from Censor.NET about officials responsible for the growth of the illegal tobacco market.

"As a person responsible, I cannot name surnames. Because if I were to name certain surnames, I would have indisputable evidence of a person's participation and involvement in a particular crime. Because covering the illegal tobacco market is a crime. But a person who has logic and intelligence can identify those involved through the functionality of law enforcement agencies, which, unfortunately, is not being fulfilled today," Hetmantsev said.

Hetmantsev also added that despite last year's budget overperformance by 13.7%, we still see studies that show that, unfortunately, 21.8% of tobacco is in the shadows for the year.

"This is a record figure for the entire history of our independence," the MP said, adding that it amounts to more than UAH 20 billion in shortfalls in state budget revenues.

