18-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Artem Kozachenko, who was stabbed in attack in Germany, dies in hospital. PHOTO

Ukrainian basketball player Artem Kozachenko, who was seriously stabbed in an attack in Germany a week ago, has passed away.

This was reported by the official page of the ART Giants Düsseldorf club, for whose youth team Ukrainians Artem Kozachenko and Volodymyr Yermakov played, Censor.NET reports.

Kozachenko, 18, was hospitalised in intensive care after the attack.

"Over the past few days, his condition has deteriorated so sharply that doctors could do nothing for him," the statement said.

As a reminder, 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov was killed in Germany on the evening of 10 February, and his friend Artem Kozachenko was taken to intensive care. They played for the ART Giants (U-19) youth team from Düsseldorf.

According to media reports, on the evening of 10 February, a violent argument broke out between two groups of young people at a bus stop on Willy-Brandt Square in Oberhausen. At first, they argued on the bus, but the altercation ended in a physical fight after they got off the bus at the above-mentioned square. As a result of the incident, four young people were seriously stabbed, and the attackers fled the scene.

The main suspect in the murder is a 15-year-old German of Turkish origin, who was arrested on 11 February, the day after the crime. Three teenagers were detained for complicity in the murder: a 14-year-old German of Greek origin from Herne and two Syrians aged 14 and 15 from Gelsenkirchen.