Occupiers’ attacks in Orikhiv direction were unsuccessful, enemy is being destroyed, - Tarnavskyi

In the operational area of the Tauria operational-strategic grouping of troops, the enemy carried out 54 air strikes, 1151 artillery attacks (including 2 UAV drops of chemical munitions), 103 kamikaze strikes and 47 assault actions over the past day.

This was reported by the commander of the Tauria operational and strategic grouping of troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to Tarnavsky, the Russian attacks were unsuccessful, in particular, in the Orikhiv direction. Here, the enemy is trying to move personnel not only in small infantry groups, but also on high-speed ATVs. The enemy is hit by fire and destroyed.

"Total Russian losses for the day of 20 February amounted to 521 men in the armed forces, 60 units in weapons and military equipment, not including UAVs. This includes 6 tanks, 34 armoured combat vehicles, 6 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 12 vehicles, and 1 unit of special equipment. In particular, the Russians' ATV was destroyed," Tarnavskyi said.

Ukraine's Defence Forces also destroyed two enemy ammunition depots and another important enemy object. 233 UAVs of various types were neutralised or destroyed.