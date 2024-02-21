Vitalii Lashevych (Hreider), 61-year-old soldier who took part in battles for Kyiv region, Sieverodonetsk and Bakhmut, is forced to beg for money to survive in underground passage. PHOTOS

Vitalii Lashevych, a former soldier of the 205th Battalion of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, call sign Hreider, who at the age of 61 defended Kyiv region and went through fierce battles for Sievierodonetsk, Soledar and Bakhmut, is forced to stand in a crossing and ask for money for medicine and survival. During the fighting, he was seriously injured and lost his health. The military medical commission not only declared him unfit for duty due to his age and health condition, but also stated that his "illnesses" were allegedly related to his "military service" and not incurred while "defending the homeland".

Vitalii Lashevych went to defend the country from the first day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"On February 23, 2022, I came to Kyiv to celebrate the birthday of my common-law wife's granddaughter, who died. We celebrated, and on the morning of the 24th, this disaster happened with the Russian attack. They declared war. I went to the military registration and enlistment office at the Darnytsia Railcar Repair Plant (DRRP). I stood in line for a day because there were so many people," he says.

The 61-year-old warrior liberated Kyiv region, went through fierce battles for Sievierodonetsk, Soledar and Bakhmut, and Lyman. He was a mortar launcher in a hot spot where he sustained injuries to his hands.

Warrior Vitalii Lashevych is forced to stand in underground passages

"In Sievierodonetsk. We were shooting, they were shooting at us. There was an air raid and shelling. I was thrown back by a wave, my right arm was crushed. Now my arms work only forward, I can't lift up and to the sides. Plus my heart, I spend at least 12-15 days in bed every month," said Lashevych.

According to him, he did not have a medical card before, and he lost his health during the fighting.

However, after that, the military medical commission not only declared Lashevych to be unfit for duty due to his age and health condition, but also stated that his "diseases" were related to his "military service" and not acquired while "defending the homeland."

"It so happened that I came from Bakhmut to the hospital with my arms. After that, I was sent to a military medical commission. I passed, and it was my birthday on June 5. I am over 60 years old, so they said "go home". When I received my first medical commission certificate, there was no mention of my injury. I submitted the papers again to have them rewritten. And this time I submitted it for the third time to write that it was not related to my service. Just imagine: 60 years of service. I am not a person who is 20 years old. How can I do my service if I came to defend my homeland from the very first days?" - the former military man said.

According to him, he has been knocking on doors for 2 months to defend his rights.

"Now I'm waiting for them to rewrite it. They do not explain anything. I submitted papers about my injuries and from eyewitnesses, a battalion nurse, when I first got sick. Because I need to go for a Social Security Disability Medical Exam (SSDME) due to the fact that I lost my health. There is a possibility to get a group, but I need all these documents," Vitalii Lashevych continues.

In addition, the Ukrainian defender has spinal problems and a tumour in his head. After being injured, he cannot raise his arms even to his shoulders. Therefore, every day he has to go down to the crossing and ask people for help, as he does not have enough money to pay for utilities.

"During this time, while I am undergoing this MMC, I am no longer a military man. I have no payments, nothing has been received. My comrades helped me buy a house. It is small, it is 92 years old. But I don't care, I'm sorry, I have to live, I have to pay for electricity and gas. I applied to the Pension Fund, and they gave me an allowance of 300 UAH per month. The house is old, cold, and I need to heat it. Heating costs me 2500 UAH, plus delivery. It comes out to 2700. And electricity. I get 300 hryvnias. I can spend it on food and medicine. It is very difficult for me to buy heart medicine. That's why I ask people for help to pay for utilities. To buy a piece of bread or medicine," says Lashevych.

The 61-year-old soldier adds that he has received many state awards for his participation in the defence of his homeland, but now Lashevych feels "useless".

"Do you know how many people like me there are now? My comrades say: "Grandfather, you didn't die at the front, so they want you to die of hunger." It is not us who should be ashamed of this, but the authorities. Because it turns out that we are needed there, but when we lose everything and come here, no one needs us here. I have a woman, and we get two thousand. And it's her IDP money because she's from Kherson. How can two people live? When I was at the front, the community gave me some rations for a month, a kilogram or two of pasta or something else. Now I don't have that anymore. I mean, I was at the front, and they gave my woman, and when I came back from the front, I didn't need to eat anymore. Somehow it's all... a person is not needed after the front," Lashevych summarized.

