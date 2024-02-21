Marine single-handedly repulses assault of occupiers in Krynyky. VIDEO

A video recording of the attack of the enemy assault group on the Ukrainian position in Krynyky, which was single-handedly repulsed by a marine, was published on the Internet.

As Censor.NET reports, the video shows that the Ukrainian soldier was attacked by at least four invaders. One of them was eliminated, the rest were wounded and retreated.

