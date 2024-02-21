Ministry of Defense: Combat medics will be able to use narcotic drugs for medical aid to wounded

Doctors will be able to use narcotic drugs to help the wounded in combat situations.

This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It says that representatives of the Ministry of Defense are joining a working group that is considering the issue of authorizing military units to use narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors.

As part of this cooperation, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova and Head of the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drug Control Roman Isayenko signed a Memorandum of Partnership and Cooperation.

"Last week, the first license to work in combat conditions with narcotic drugs and precursors was issued. This license allows us to obtain the necessary medicines in a regulated manner to provide medical care to wounded servicemen at the pre-hospital stage," Kalmykova said.

She believes that strengthening cooperation with the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control will allow for a more efficient launch of the new system and regulation of drug trafficking.