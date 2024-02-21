Zelenskyy to hold press conference on February 25 - Nykyforov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to hold a conference of the military and political leadership on Sunday, February 25.

According to Censor.NET, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the press secretary of the President of Ukraine, Serhii Nykyforov, on the air of the national telethon.

"On February 24, we will have many visits from leaders. I can't say who exactly they will be, but they will not be just formal visits, but there will be results," Nykyforov said.

According to him, there will also be a meeting with the participation of Ukraine and the Group of Seven.

"And we are preparing something special for February 25. It will be a conference, an honest conversation about our way forward, our way in 2024. All the top speakers from the government, the military and political leadership, the Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the Security Service, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Ministry of Strategic Industries will be there. There will be the first lady, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presidential Office, and of course the president himself," the presidential spokesman added.

Nykyforov explained that they will talk about various aspects, including the future of the army, its development, the introduction of modern technologies, and accession to the EU and NATO. Other topics of conversation will include restoring the mental health of Ukrainians, supporting business, and all aspects of the country's life in the future.

"The President will hold a press conference based on the results," Nykyforov explained.

On December 19, 2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a large press conference. The meeting with journalists was dedicated to the results of 2023.

