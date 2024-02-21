ENG
Zelenskyy changed composition of Headquarters of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

The President made personnel changes in the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Decree No. 83/2024 was published on the website, according to which the following members of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff were approved:

  • Barhylevych Anatolii Vladyslavovych - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
  • Pavliuk Oleksandr Oleksiiovych - Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the former Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Myrhorodskyi was removed from the Headquarters.

