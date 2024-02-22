In occupied Berdiansk, car exploded in morning: Ruscists surrounded area
In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, an explosion rang out in the morning, as you know, a car exploded near a gas station.
This was reported by the head of the CMA, Victoria Galitsina, Censor.NET informs.
"At approximately 6:50 a.m. an explosion rang out in Berdyansk, which Berdoansk residents heard in most neighborhoods of the city
According to detailed information, a car exploded in the area of the BRSM gas station near the turn on March 8. The occupiers have surrounded this area, traffic has been blocked," the message reads.
