In occupied Berdiansk, car exploded in morning: Ruscists surrounded area

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, an explosion rang out in the morning, as you know, a car exploded near a gas station.

This was reported by the head of the CMA, Victoria Galitsina, Censor.NET informs.

"At approximately 6:50 a.m. an explosion rang out in Berdyansk, which Berdoansk residents heard in most neighborhoods of the city

According to detailed information, a car exploded in the area of the BRSM gas station near the turn on March 8. The occupiers have surrounded this area, traffic has been blocked," the message reads.

Read more: In Berdiansk and Melitopol, occupants kidnap people and accuse them of terrorism - Head of RMA Fedorov