If US aid is less, we will need to mobilize more people - "servant of people" Arakhamia. VIDEO

Ukraine will have to mobilise more people into the Defence Forces if US aid is reduced.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia.

"If there is less aid (from the US - Ed.), we will need to mobilise more people. If there is more aid, then the arming ratio increases. Then we need fewer people. Because you can cover some parts of the frontline with weapons and you don't need so many people," he said.

Arakhamia suggested that taxes would be changed to finance the training and equipment of these people.

"I believe that we have no choice: we need to mobilise or not. Because we have a large shortage of personnel in the brigades. There are brigades with up to 40% of the staff. That is, we may not mobilise at all, then the frontline may break through and even if you send a million people later, it will be too late," the MP added.

According to the head of the Servant of the People faction, mobilisation is necessary not because "all these people died", but because rotation is needed.

