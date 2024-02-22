Austria fully supports Ukraine - President of National Council Sobotka

Austria fully supports the Ukrainian people as they repel Russia’s unjustified war of aggression.

President of the Austrian National Council Wolfgang Sobotka said this during the opening of the winter session of the OSCE PA on Thursday in Vienna, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Two years ago, on February 24, 2022, Russia's unjustified aggressive war against Ukraine began. The war has returned to the European continent, which we thought would be impossible. This is a brutal attack on our values and a gross violation of our security system. And this is a serious challenge for the OSCE, as well as in the global dimension," he said.

Sobotka emphasized Austria's "full support for Ukraine" and called for a joint response to the challenge.

"We strongly condemn this first taboo violation since World War II and fully support the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian parliamentarians and the Ukrainian government. This war and its global implications have shown that now is the time for solidarity, determination and strengthening our efforts to protect our lives, values and common security. This is a fundamental challenge that we can only face together," Sobotka said.

As a reminder, the two-day winter meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly began in Vienna on February 22.

It is expected that the parliamentarians will focus on the topic of Russian aggression against Ukraine.