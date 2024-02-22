SSU: Five militants, who fought against Ukrainian Armed Forces in Avdiivka and Marinka, sentenced to 15 years in prison

Thanks to the SSU’s evidence base, five more traitors who fought against the Defense Forces on the eastern front received real prison terms. Three offenders were captured during fierce fighting near Avdiivka in September 2023. Two more were captured during clashes near Marinka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

It is noted that among the convicts is a native of the temporarily occupied Makiivka. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the man voluntarily "mobilized" to the assault battalion "Somali", which is subordinate to the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

There he was appointed a sniper and transferred to the front line in the areas of Bakhmut and Volnovakha.

Another convict is a resident of Crimea. In April 2023, he joined the Irbis-Z assault company of the Russian private military company Redut. In the ranks of the occupation group, the traitor equipped the invaders' fortifications and fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction.

In addition, three more militants who fought as part of the aggressor country's 114th separate motorized rifle brigade and the 114th battalion of the so-called "people's police of the DPR" were sentenced to prison.

After undergoing training at the training ground, one of them was appointed as a gunner of BMP-1.

From enemy armored vehicles, he fired at residential buildings of Mariupol residents and stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Sievierodonetsk, and then arrived near Avdiivka.

Based on the evidence collected, the court found all five militants guilty under parts. 1, 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).

The criminal actions of three offenders were additionally charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Art. 258-3 (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization) and Part 2 of Art. 260 (participation in armed groups not provided for by law).