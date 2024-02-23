Russia has updated nuclear weapons by almost 100% - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in his congratulations on Defender of the Fatherland Day, said that the country had updated its nuclear weapons by almost 100% and had allegedly begun mass production of new "Zircon" hypersonic missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Interfax.

"Today, the share of modern weapons and equipment in the strategic nuclear forces has already reached 95%, and the naval component of the "nuclear triad" is almost 100%. Serial production of new hypersonic missiles "Zircon" has begun. Testing of other strike systems is nearing completion," the dictator said.

Also, according to Putin, in December 2023, "new strategic submarines joined the Russian Navy, and just the other day in Kazan, four Tu-160M missile carriers were handed over to the Armed Forces."

The Russian president said that in recent years, defense industry enterprises have "multiplied the production and supply of the most popular weapons to the troops, primarily high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, as well as air defense systems, counter-battery warfare, communications and intelligence."

The dictator added that the next step is the development and mass production of "promising models and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies in the military sphere."

