Zelenskyy on negotiations with Putin: "We will offer platform where he can agree that he lost war and that it was mistake"

Ukraine has no other option but to win this war, because defeat means the destruction of Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering a journalist's question whether Zelenskyy thought Ukraine was losing the war and it was time for negotiations with Putin, Censor.NET reports.

"Is it possible to talk to a deaf person? Is it possible to talk to a person who kills his opponents? The question is in the legal and political plane. We will offer a platform where he can agree that he has lost this war and that it was a mistake, a big mistake, which is small for him, but for us it is a tragedy. It is a tragedy for the entire democratic world, and therefore there must be justice in this matter," the President said.

"Will Ukraine lose this war? I am sure that it will not. The hardest time was on the 24th two years ago. We do not have this alternative - not to win. There is no possibility of losing, because what does Ukraine mean by losing? If we lose, we will not exist. We will not exist, so we definitely do not want such an ending to the struggle for our lives," Zelenskyy added.

"Whether Ukraine will lose and whether it will be very, very difficult for us and whether there will be a large number of victims depends on you, on our partners, on the Western world. If we are strong, with weapons, we will not lose this war. We will win, because all the steps backwards Putin takes, daily steps backwards, will definitely have a great impact on his society, and then he will think about internal security. That's all. If you look at the messages that Putin is giving today, he is operating with facts and figures and is always talking about plans for the year 30. That's the answer to what he's going to do. He sees himself until the year 30. And we would like to finish with him earlier," Zelenskyy summed up.