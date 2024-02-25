ENG
News
Zelenskyy: 2024 will be turning point for Russia as well - they lack ammunition

The Russian Federation has begun to face a shortage of weapons, so 2024 will also be a turning point for it.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference.

According to the president, Russia has begun using weapons it receives from Iran and North Korea. This indicates that the aggressor country is also facing problems on the frontline.

"If Russia is taking on Iranian shahids, North Korean Soviet artillery, and their missiles, it means that this year is also a turning point for them. They also have a large deficit," the president said.

Zelenskyy believes that 2024 will also be a turning point for the Russians due to a large deficit at the front.

