ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13008 visitors online
News
3 757 6
shoot out (12144) Sumska region (903)

Occupants attacked Sumy region at night, two people were killed. VIDEO

Russian invaders launched an air strike on the Yunakivska community in Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy RMA.

"Today, on February 26, at 2:15 a.m., an air strike was carried out on the Yunakivska community. The enemy used guided aerial bombs. Four explosions were recorded," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, two people died as a result of the air strike - a couple who were at home. One private residential building was destroyed, 5 were damaged.

See more: Consequences of enemy attacks on residential areas of Kupiansk district. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 