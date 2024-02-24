Consequences of enemy attacks on residential areas of Kupiansk district. PHOTOS

Last night, Russians shelled Kupiansk and Vilkhuvatka village in the Kharkiv region using multiple rocket launchers and artillery. In the morning, they struck again at Kupiansk.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 23 February at around 21:30 and in the morning of 24 February, the occupiers shelled Kupiansk. Private houses and outbuildings were damaged. Previously, the Russian armed forces shelled the town with multiple rocket launchers.



Also on 23 February, at around 23:00, Russian servicemen shelled the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kupiansk district. A direct hit was recorded in the summer kitchen of a residential building. Preliminary, the attack was carried out with a 120 mm artillery shell," the statement said.

