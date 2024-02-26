ENG
Russians shell Novomykolaivka in Kherson region: one woman injured

The Russian army shelled the village of Novomykolaivka in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

It is reported that a 36-year-old woman who was on the farm at the time of the attack was injured. Doctors provided her with the necessary assistance on the spot.

Also, the head of the city military administration, Roman Mrochko, reported at 9:03 p.m. that powerful explosions were heard in Kherson!

