Ruscists attacked Kupiansk with GABs: Two people killed, woman wounded. There may be people under rubble. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. Two men were killed and a woman was wounded.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers hit the city of Kupiansk with GABs. A hit was recorded in the central part of the city.



As a result of the enemy shelling, 59-year-old and 39-year-old men were killed and one woman was wounded. There are probably still people under the rubble," the statement said.

The strike damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the Church of Jesus Christ was hit. A 58-year-old pastor was trapped under the rubble. He suffered life-threatening injuries. The cafe was also damaged. A 31-year-old woman was injured, and her 39-year-old brother was killed.

