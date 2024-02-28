Polish police explained why they detained journalist Tkach: They wanted to identify him and check reason for his stay

The Polish police have provided details of the detention of Ukrainian Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach and his cameraman near the Polish-Belarusian border.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Polish police.

Thus, a "concerned resident" reported to the police that two men had been in a car near the tracks for two days, taking pictures and launching a drone.

"Taking into account the internal security of the state, as well as the fact that railway tracks, especially in the border voivodeships, are strategic places in terms of security, police officers intervened against these individuals," the police said.

They assured that all actions against the identified persons were aimed "at identifying them and thoroughly checking the reason for their presence at the railway interchange".

"After checking the documents, inspecting the contents of the luggage and drawing up the relevant documentation on the actions taken, the men left the premises of the District Police Department in Lukiv. All documents and belongings were returned to them. None of the men subjected to the measures reported to the police about damage to their equipment," the police added.

See more: Suspect who fired from RPG at house in Kryvyi Rih was detained – National Police. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers also said that during the measures taken at the police station, the officers kept in touch with representatives of the Consulate of Ukraine in Poland.

"The current situation on our eastern border causes increased vigilance on the part of both the services and society. We must remember that various kinds of provocations can occur on the territory of our country, so we must act quickly," the police concluded.

Earlier, Ukrainian Pravda reported that journalist Mykhailo Tkach and his cameraman were detained in Poland, where they were filming a story about the transit of goods from Russia and Belarus. Tkach and his colleague were released after several hours of detention and interrogation by the special services. The editorial noted that the situation required the involvement of Ukrainian diplomats in Poland.