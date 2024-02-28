Russia is direct threat to France - Prime Minister Attal

Russia has changed its position on France, so the country’s leadership cannot categorically reject any measures to support Ukraine.

This was stated by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, speaking to the French Senate, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

The senators asked Attal about the statement of President Emmanuel Macron about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. He clarified that it could be about the military conducting exercises or joining air defense, but not fighting at the front.

At the same time, the Prime Minister expressed his belief that France cannot accept the prospect of Russia's victory in the war, because "we are with Ukraine."

"Russia has changed its position. Its stance has become tougher in the context of this conflict, including towards us, France and its allies... The reality is that Russia is a direct and immediate threat to France at all levels," Attal said.

