Latvia to confiscate cars with Belarusian license plates, to be transferred to Ukraine

The Latvian Saeima has adopted amendments to the law on road traffic that provide for a ban on the entry of vehicles registered in Belarus.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Apollo.

In 2023, amendments to the Traffic Law adopted by the parliament came into force in Latvia, according to which vehicles registered in Russia will be banned from driving in Latvia from mid-February 2024.

It is noted that if a vehicle is not registered in Latvia and it is found to have been used illegally while driving, it will be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine.

The new amendments proposed by the country's opposition stipulate that cars with Belarusian license plates must leave the territory of Latvia or be re-registered in Latvia within three months of the law's entry into force.

In addition, the amendments also stipulate that unauthorized use of a car registered in Belarus will result in a fine of 750 to 2 thousand euros. However, in this case, the vehicle will be confiscated.

