The forces of the Tavria OSGT continue to conduct a defensive operation. Over the past day, the aggressor carried out 57 air strikes, 4 missile strikes, 89 kamikaze drone strikes, 64 assault actions and 1,072 attacks (including 6 with the use of poisonous substances).

This was reported by the commander of the Tavria OSGT Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on the Avdiivka direction, where yesterday our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding back the Russians in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine, where a total of 38 combat engagements took place yesterday. In particular, the enemy was unsuccessful in Krasnohorivka, which was liberated by the efforts of the 3rd Assault Brigade. Here alone, Russian losses in killed and wounded amounted to about 100 people.



"The total enemy losses in manpower across the entire operational area of the Tavria OSGT amounted to 431 people per day; 10 tanks, 22 armored personnel carriers, 7 artillery systems, and 7 vehicles were lost in weapons and military equipment. 339 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed. One area of enemy concentration was destroyed. Four occupants were captured," the statement said.

