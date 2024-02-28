More than 600 occupiers were eliminated in day in Tavria direction, 11 Russians were taken prisoner - Tarnavsky

In the operational zone of the "Tavria" OSGT, the enemy carried out 31 airstrikes, carried out 66 combat engagements, and fired 1,093 artillery shells over the past 24 hours.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the commander of the "Tavria" OSGT Oleksandr Tarnavsky on his Telegram channel

"The total losses of the Russians per day in manpower amount to 561 people. Another 11 occupiers were captured," the report says.

38 units of enemy equipment were destroyed in the Tavria direction last day:

7 tanks;

9 ACVs;

2 artillery systems;

1 anti-aircraft vehicle;

19 cars.

358 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed another important enemy object.

