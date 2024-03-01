7 155 17
Ukraine to receive 100 Delair drones from France
France purchased 100 Delair UAVs for Ukraine’s needs.
French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu wrote about this on his Twitter(X), Censor.NET reports.
"Thanks to an innovative programme, France is ordering 100 remote-controlled munitions from Delair, which will be delivered to Ukraine this summer," the minister wrote.
He also added that the French military-industrial complex will receive an order for a total of 2,000 such drones for the French and Ukrainian army.
Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian military would receive more than 150 drones from the French company Delair.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password