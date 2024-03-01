Explosions occurred in occupied Sevastopol: Russians claim "air defense operation"
An air raid alert was announced in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, during which explosions were heard.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The network reported about 5 explosions in Sevastopol.
The so-called "governor" Razvozhayev said that "air defense is operating in the city".
"The military is carrying out activities to destroy air targets," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password