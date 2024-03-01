Explosions occurred in occupied Sevastopol: Russians claim "air defense operation"

An air raid alert was announced in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, during which explosions were heard.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The network reported about 5 explosions in Sevastopol.

The so-called "governor" Razvozhayev said that "air defense is operating in the city".

"The military is carrying out activities to destroy air targets," he said.

